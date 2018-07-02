Man found dead in Snohomish County park

ARLINGTON, Wash. — People walking their dog Sunday afternoon discovered a man’s body along a park road in Snohomish County.

Investigators called the death “suspicious” and said they believe the man had been killed in the past few days.

The body was found in Blue Stilly Park in Arlington. The man had been shot several times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man appeared to be in his 20s. He has not yet been identified.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.