Looking for a spot to watch fireworks? Here’s a list of local shows in Western Washington

SEATTLE -- Looking to grab a dog, maybe some beer, and check out a local fireworks displays?

There are more than 100 public fireworks displays throughout the state, and dozens in Western Washington.

Below is a list we've compiled of public displays around the area sanctioned by the state's fire marshal.

KING COUNTY:

Bellevue:

‘Bellevue Family 4th' at Bellevue Downtown Park, presented by the Bellevue Collection 10201 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Fireworks begin at 10:05pm



Carnation:

Des Moines:

‘Fireworks Over Des Moines‘ at Des Moines Beach Park & Waterfront 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198 Fireworks begin around 10:20pm



Federal Way:

‘Red, White and Blues Festival‘ at Celebration Park 1095 S 324th St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



Kenmore:

‘4th of July Fireworks‘ at Log Boom Park, Lake Washington 17415 61st Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



Kent:

‘4th of July Splash‘ at Lake Meridian Park 14800 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98030 Fireworks begin at 10:30pm



Kirkland:

‘Celebrate Kirkland! 4th of July‘ at Marina Park 25 Lakeshore Plaza, Kirkland, WA 98033 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



Lake Forest Park:

‘Sheridan Beach Club 4th of July Fireworks’ at Sheridan Beach Club 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



Maple Valley:

‘Independence Day Celebration‘ at Lake Wilderness Park 22500 SE 248th St, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



Newcastle:

‘Independence Day Celebration‘ at Lake Boren Park 13058 SE 84th Way, Newcastle, WA 98056 Fireworks begin at dusk



Renton:

‘Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park 1201 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



Sammamish:

‘Fourth on the Plateau‘ at Sammamish Commons Park 801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98074 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



SeaTac:

‘4th of July Fireworks‘ at Angle Lake Park 19408 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA 98188 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



Seattle:

‘Family 4th at Lake Union‘ at Gas Works Park/Lake Union 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103 Fireworks begin at 10:20pm



Tukwila:

‘Family 4th at the Fort‘ at Fort Dent Park 6800 Fort Dent Way, Tukwila, WA 98188 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



PIERCE COUNTY:

JBLM:

‘Freedom Fest‘ at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums Fort Lewis, WA 98433 Fireworks begin at dusk



Lake Tapps:

‘Fireworks Display‘ at Center of Lake Tapps Fireworks begin at 10:00pm 20818 Island Park Way E.



Steilacoom:

‘Grand Old Fourth of July‘ in Downtown Steilacoom Fireworks begin at dusk



Tacoma:

‘Freedom Fair‘ at Ruston Way Waterfront Fireworks begin at 10:10pm



SNOHOMISH COUNTY:

Arlington:

‘Frontier Days‘ at Bill Quake Memorial Park 18501 59th Ave NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Fireworks begin at dusk



Darrington:

‘Grand Ol’ 4th of July‘ at Old School Park 1026 Alvord St, Darrington, WA 98241 Fireworks begin at dusk



Edmonds:

‘An Edmonds Kind of 4th‘ at Civic Stadium 6th Ave N & Bell St, Edmonds, WA 98020 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



Everett:

‘Colors of Freedom 4th of July Festival‘ at Legion Memorial Park 144 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA 98201 Fireworks begin at dusk



Monroe:

‘USA Birthday Bash‘ at Evergreen State Fairgrounds 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272 Fireworks begin immediately after the races



KITSAP COUNTY:

Bainbridge Island:

‘Arnold Jackson Memorial Fireworks Display‘ over Eagle Harbor For viewing locations, visit here Fireworks begin at dusk



Kingston:

‘Kingston Fourth of July Celebration‘ at Make Wallace Park – Appletree Cove For location, visit here Fireworks begin at dusk



Port Orchard:

‘Grand Fireworks Show‘ over Port Orchard/Bremerton Downtown Waterfront and Bay Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Fireworks begin at 10:30pm



SKAGIT COUNTY:

Anacortes:

‘Fireworks Over Fidalgo Bay‘ at Anacortes Waterfront Fireworks begin at dusk



La Conner:

‘4th of July – Rock the Dock!‘ at Swinomish Channel La Conner Waterfront, Pioneer Park, La Conner Marina Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



Mount Vernon:

‘Fabulous 4th of July‘ at Edgewater Park 600 Behrens Millett Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273 Fireworks begin at dusk



Sedro-Woolley:

‘Loggerrodeo Festival‘ at Riverfront Park Riverfront Park, Fairhaven St, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284 Fireworks begin at dusk



THURSTON COUNTY:

Tumwater:

‘Thunder Valley Fireworks Show‘ at Tumwater Valley Golf Course 4611 Tumwater Valley Dr SE, Tumwater, WA 98501 Fireworks begin at 10:15pm



LEWIS COUNTY:

Centralia/Chehalis:

‘Summerfest‘ at Southwest Washington Fair Grounds 2555 N National Ave, Chehalis, WA 98532 Fireworks begin after the derby (approx. 10:30pm)



Mossyrock:

‘Fireworks Display‘ at Mossyrock High School 295 Williams St, Mossyrock, WA 98564 Fireworks begin at dusk



MASON COUNTY:

Hoodsport:

‘Celebrate Hoodsport’ at Pier of Hoodsport Fireworks begin at dusk



Shelton:

‘Forest Festival Fireworks‘ at Oakland Bay Junior High School 3301 N Shelton Springs Rd, Shelton, WA 98584 Fireworks begin at 10:00pm



WHATCOM COUNTY:

Bellingham:

‘Haggen Family 4th of July Celebration‘ at Zuanich Park 2600 N Harbor Loop Dr, Bellingham, WA 98225 Fireworks begin at dusk



Blaine:

‘Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration‘ at Blaine Marine Park (Semiahmoo Bay) 272 Marine Dr, Blaine, WA 98230 Fireworks begin at dusk



ISLAND COUNTY:

Oak Harbor:

‘Old Fashioned 4th OH July‘ at Windjammer Park SW Beeksma Dr, Oak Harbor, WA 98277 Fireworks begin at dusk



SAN JUAN COUNTY:

Friday Harbor:

‘San Juan Island 4th of July Celebration‘ at Friday Harbor Fireworks begin at dusk



Lopez Island:

‘An Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration‘ at Fisherman’s Bay Fireworks begin at dusk



Orcas Island:

‘Eastsound Fireworks Display‘ at Eastsound Waterfront Park Fireworks begin at dusk



Roche Harbor: