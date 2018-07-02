If you want single-game Seahawks tickets, the procedure has changed a bit

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are shaking up their approach to selling single-game tickets for the upcoming season.

The team announced Monday that this year, fans will purchase a “digital wristband” online a couple weeks before tickets go on sale. The wristband will assign a time-window during which people can line up at the CenturyLink Field box office to buy tickets.

The wristbands will go on sale Wednesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at seahawks.com/tickets. Tickets will then go on sale at the box office beginning at 9 a.m. on July 23. Times will also be assigned for July 24.

The Seahawks said tickets will be $68 each, which is the average of the lowest ticket price for each team in the NFL.

You can get four tickets per wristband, and each fan can register for one wristband. There’s no cost to register for a wristband, and you don’t have to buy tickets if you get one.

You’ll be able to line up at CenturyLink Field at 8 a.m. each day, and overnight camping isn’t allowed.

Parking will be available at the CenturyLink Field garage and the north lot for a fee.

Season tickets are sold out, as is the Blue Pride waiting list.