Everett Police investigating after kids make disturbing discovery

EVERETT– Around 5:38 p.m. Monday, police say some kids playing in an alley in the 3300 block of Colby Avenue found a Ziploc bag with blood and human tissue inside.

They took it to a medical center and employees there believed it was an umbilical cord and placenta. Everett PD Officer Aaron Snell says the Medical Examiner has agreed to examine the remains.

Officers scoured the area and looked in garbage cans but found nothing else. Officer Snell says this is very suspicious but they haven’t found any evidence of a crime at this point.

If you have any information, call 911 or Everett Police.