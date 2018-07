Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A white fluffy dog got its workout in as it ran across the SR 520 floating bridge Monday morning causing quite a scare for drivers.

The dog ran the entire length of the bridge -- against traffic -- before it jumped into the bushes near Lake Washington Blvd.

The dog also managed to escape good Samaritans and officials.

Just before 4 p.m., WSDOT said the dog was eventually caught and is now safe and sound at the Seattle Animal Shelter.

Such a relief!