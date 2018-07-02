× ‘Bring your own bag law’ now in effect in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Beginning July 2, grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Port Angeles will no longer provide single-use plastic bags to customers.

The Port Angeles City Council approved a measure banning thin plastic checkout bags with a 4-3 in April.

The ordinance prohibits the plastic bags and requires a charge of at least 5 cents on any bag businesses provide to a customer.

The “Bring Your Own Bag” law is intended to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable shopping bags.

Council member Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin says the ordinance bans the non-compostable bags that are causing problems for recycling plants and the marine environment.

The city may issue $250 fines to businesses found in violation.