‘Bring your own bag law’ now in effect in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Beginning July 2, grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Port Angeles will no longer provide single-use plastic bags to customers.
The Port Angeles City Council approved a measure banning thin plastic checkout bags with a 4-3 in April.
The ordinance prohibits the plastic bags and requires a charge of at least 5 cents on any bag businesses provide to a customer.
The “Bring Your Own Bag” law is intended to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable shopping bags.
Council member Lindsey Schromen-Wawrin says the ordinance bans the non-compostable bags that are causing problems for recycling plants and the marine environment.
The city may issue $250 fines to businesses found in violation.