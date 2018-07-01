× SPD officer loses control of patrol vehicle, crashes through fence

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer was taken to the hospital after crashing though a fence and landing on some railroad tracks Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Sound Transit’s Operations and Maintenance Facility, off Airport Way South in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, around 5:45 a.m.

Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Royal Brougham Way near the Greyhound Bus Station, according to Seattle Police.

On the way, one of the officers lost control of his patrol vehicle, crashing into a sign and a flagpole before going through a fence and coming to rest on nearby train tracks.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the officer to lose control.

He was treated for minor injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

Officers who were investigating the initial shots fired call did not find anything.