Police warn of pickpockets stealing wallets from purses of unsuspecting diners

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help to ID three women who used credit cards stolen from a woman having lunch at the Panera at 304 SE Everett Mall Way. The victim hung her purse over her chair at lunchtime and the woman in pink leaned over and grabbed her wallet and removed her cards. The victim told police she remembers one of the suspects smelling so strongly of perfume that she almost moved to another table.

The suspects then used the victim's stolen cards to try to purchase Go Pros and Drones at the Everett Best Buy store. Police say they gave the cards to a third woman who you see in the blue jacket who used them at the Alderwood Macy's store to purchase more than $2000 in merchandise.

Police are reminding you to keep your purse zipped up at all times and to be especially cautious and aware when you are at restaurants. This is just the latest case this year. Police believe there is a ring of pickpockets targeting women in Snohomish and King counties. https://q13fox.com/2018/03/21/everett-police-warn-of-pickpocket-ring-stealing-wallets-purses-reward-for-id-of-suspects/

If you can ID any of the women, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also submit the names at www.P3Tips.com