Kam Chancellor appears to announce retirement on Twitter

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor appears to have announced his retirement through a cryptic message on Twitter Sunday. Chancellor had been off the field since November 2017 due to a neck injury.

“I’ve played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can’t ignore,” Chancellor said in a tweet. “The stiffness in my neck and the images that I saw had me at one of my lowest points as a man, because football is all I knew outside serving the Lord.”

Chancellor was expected to get a check-up in June, reports The Seattle Times. According to Chancellor’s announcement he received bad news.

“My final test showed no healing,” Chancellor said.

Chancellor was injured November 9, 2017 in a game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

I put all my blood, sweat and tears into this game. On the field, off the field, pouring into my teammates, coaches, opponents, friends, family and so many more. God has blessed me with an amazing opportunity to show the world my gifts he has given me, and my heart to love everyone and everything. Not everyone and everything has loved me back, but through the grace of God I have been able to see the good in it all and forgive what needs to be forgiving and continue to love anyway. If it weren’t for everybody God placed upon me on this journey I wouldn’t be the Man I am today. I’ve learned so many valuable lessons that I can take with me on the next journey. How to use them? I don’t know yet. But I will wait for his instructions. Love is the center of it all. LOB 4Lyfe. I live by the Golden rules. Galatians 5:14, and it has helped me touch a massive amount of people, and I pray that they touch a massive amount of people with the Love that was given to them. We are all brothers and sisters through Christ and we were called to work together. Let’s not forget that. Forgive, forget, let go and live on. Love our brothers and sisters. Thank you again for all of the support and Love from everyone all over. Good or bad its all received with love. Time for the next chapter. Lord take the wheel. P.S. Pray for your boy. I have no clue how these head injuries will go after the game. What I do know is that my God is stronger. Peace and Love.”

Chancellor’s teammates are already weighing in.

God has amazing plans for you. Thanks for showing me how to play the game the right way. Love you bro. pic.twitter.com/TSPzlMMGwT — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 2, 2018

@KamChancellor youu gave your all to this game bro! one of the best safety’s to ever play this game! I wish youu nothing but the best brother! ✊🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 2, 2018

While Chancellor’s statement makes clear he won’t be playing football again, it remained unclear exactly how his retirement will impact the Seahawks and the team’s salary cap.

Before last year’s season, Chancellor agreed to a 3-year, $36 million contract extension with $25 million in guaranteed money.