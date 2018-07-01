× At least 4 hurt during violent protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least four people were arrested and four others were injured during violent protests in Portland, Oregan on Saturday.

Portland Police said four people were taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious injuries. One officer was also hurt after being struck by a projectile.

Clashes broke out between the right-wing Patriot Prayer, which held an afternoon rally and march downtown, and anti-fascists who countered them.

KGW-TV reports those rallies were not related to peaceful demonstrations held earlier in the day against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Portland Police planned for today’s protest so that people could exercise their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly,” said Deputy Chief Bob Day. “We seized numerous weapons early on, and interceded and separated people when necessary. However, once projectiles, such as fireworks, eggs, rocks, bottles and construction equipment were thrown and people were injured, we ordered people to disperse.”

Police used flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds.

Police arrested four people during the protest but said those arrests stemmed from criminal investigations that began before Saturday’s protests.