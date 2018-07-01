At least 4 hurt during violent protests in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least four people were arrested and four others were injured during violent protests in Portland, Oregan on Saturday.
Portland Police said four people were taken to hospitals, including one who suffered serious injuries. One officer was also hurt after being struck by a projectile.
Clashes broke out between the right-wing Patriot Prayer, which held an afternoon rally and march downtown, and anti-fascists who countered them.
KGW-TV reports those rallies were not related to peaceful demonstrations held earlier in the day against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
“Portland Police planned for today’s protest so that people could exercise their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly,” said Deputy Chief Bob Day. “We seized numerous weapons early on, and interceded and separated people when necessary. However, once projectiles, such as fireworks, eggs, rocks, bottles and construction equipment were thrown and people were injured, we ordered people to disperse.”
Police used flash-bang grenades to disperse crowds.
Police arrested four people during the protest but said those arrests stemmed from criminal investigations that began before Saturday’s protests.
- 46-year-old Luiz E. Marquez was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 3, 2018, in connection with a protest near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street. Marquez was arrested today near the Southeast Corner of Chapman Square. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the Third Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.
- 22-year-old Tusitala J. Toese was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 8, 2018, near Southwest Main Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. Toese was arrested today at Terry Schrunk Plaza. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Assault in the Fourth Degree.
- 23-year-old Donovon L. Flippo was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on June 8, 2018, near Southwest Main Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. Flippo was arrested today at Terry Schrunk Plaza. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.
- 37-year-old Matthew R. Braddock was arrested in connection with an investigation that began on May 31, 2018, near Southwest Broadway and Southwest Mill Street. Braddock was arrested today at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. He was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.