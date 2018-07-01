1,500-acre brush fire threatens homes Yakima Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELAH, Wash. -- Multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Selah where 75 homes have already been evacuated.

The blaze broke out in the Conrad Road area at 2:24 p.m. Sunday.

This fire is estimated at 1,500 acres, and is threatening homes, crops, infrastructure, and powerlines. Level 3 evacuation orders are in effect at this time.

One helicopter is fighting it from above with multiple engines on the ground.

The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at Naches Middle School at 32 Shafer Ave, Naches.

The fire cause is under investigation.