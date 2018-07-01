× 1 killed, 1 hurt leaving concert venue in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person died early Saturday after a fight broke out outside of a concert venue in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1700 block of 1st Avenue South at about 12:20 a.m.

Two men, ages 34 and 32, were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The 34-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital. Police said the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.