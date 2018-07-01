× 1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Marysville; driver arrested for DUI

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — At least one person is dead following a wrong-way driver’s joy ride on Interstate 5 in Marysville. The causing driver is under arrest, according to police.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said a driver got on I-5 at 116th Street going the wrong way just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The driver then caused four crashes as they headed northbound in the southbound lanes.

WSP said one person died in the 4th collision which happened just south of Highway 530.

The wrong-way driver is under arrest for DUI.

TRAFFIC

All southbound lanes of I-5 just north of Highway 530 remain closed while police investigate the crashes. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 530.

WSDOT reports a 4 mile back up on southbound I-5 and a 3 mile back up on southbound State Route 9 north of Arlington.

WSP said it will be about an hour before a lane or two will be opened on southbound I-5.