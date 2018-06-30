× Meet Kekee! #WhyNotMePets

Don’t let his seniority fool you. Kekee the cat is still very playful.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magaine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Kekee get adopted.

You can meet him at PAWS Cat City in Seattle.

“All he really wants is somebody to keep him company,” said Briana Hammons, the Cat City lead. “There’s a really cute story that volunteer told me where she walked into his room and he kind of just immediately looked at her very expectantly like alright come on bring me the lap.”

Kekee has been at the shelter since April. At 13 years old, he would do best in a calm and quiet home.

“Maybe like a single woman, single man or an older couple or even a family with kids who can be gentle and understand that he is a senior cat,” said Hammons. “Really I don’t think Kekee is too picky so long as you got a lap.”

Whoever adopts him, should know that he's on a special diet.

"That special diet is to help to prevent the formation of urinary crystals," said Hammons. "It's very very important for Kekee to continue that specific food for his whole life though you can easily order the food, you just need a prescription from your vet."

Hammons said you can order Kekee's food through websites like Amazon or Chewy.com

Since Kekee is a senior cat, the adoption fee is discounted to $50.

If you're interested in adopting Kekee, you need to fill out a cat adoption survey. Then, you go through a brief counsel which takes 10 to 15 minutes and after that, you can set up a meet and greet.