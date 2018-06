Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle --

One of the biggest and richest NASCAR short track races in the country heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Evergreen Speedway will host their annual Summer Showdown series. Forty-three drivers from all over North America are registered to compete for the $25,000 prize. Races will take place Friday and Saturday, June 29th and 30th. For more information, please visit http://www.evergreenspeedway.com.