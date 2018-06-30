Decades old 4th of July tradition in Snohomish couny cost some residents peace and quiet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULALIP, WA - Many look forward to traveling to “Boom City” on the Tulalip tribal land to purchase and shoot off fireworks for the Fourth of July, but some people who live in the area say the constant explosions ruin their peace and quiet.

Every year from June 15th to July 4th, Boom City is open for business in Tulalip. And for some people who live on the tribal land, that means they prepare for lost hours of sleep

“It goes on sporadically during the day, at night; it’s loud,” said Debby Sievers.

Sievers lives near Boom City. From her backyard you can hear the sounds of the fireworks exploding. She says it keeps her up at night, but it bothers her dogs throughout the day.

“They bark they hide they quiver,” she said.

But for the people who work at Boom City this tradition means more to them than just making money.

“It’s like Christmas three times a year,” said Louie Pablo

Louie Pablo owns the fireworks stand “Louie Louie” on Boom City. He’s worked the stand since the mid 70’s. He says more than just a way to make money, it’s a way he remembers his son every year. Pablo’s son is the second Louie in the name of his firework stand. Pablo says his son died about two decades ago.

Whether you love the fireworks every year or not, one thing to always remember is to stay safe around them.

UW Medicine reports in 2017 12,900 people were injured from fireworks. They report 8 people actually died.

UW Medicine says it’s sparklers that cause the most injuries.