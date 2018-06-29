One of 3 finalists for Seattle police chief job has been lightning rod for controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay, one of the three finalists for Seattle police chief, brings perhaps the most experience, but he would also bring a lot of baggage.

In addition to McLay, the other two finalists for the job are Eddie Frizell of the Minneapolis Police Department and Ely Reyes of the Austin (Texas) Police Department.

But McLay, in just two years as Pittsburgh's police chief, was a lightning rod for controversy, drawing accusations that he violated ethics laws by making a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in which he said, "There's a crisis of trust in the police and the criminal justice system."

Pittsburgh city code prohibits officers from "campaigning for a candidate while on duty or while wearing a uniform."

Some also worried that McLay's speech violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that prohibits public employees from certain political activities.

But Pittsburgh's Office of Municipal Investigations found no wrongdoing, saying McLay didn't mention any candidate by name and spoke mostly about improving police-community relations.

But for the Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board, a civilian watchdog group, the implication was clear. While supporting the overall message, it found that "Chief McLay's appearance in full dress uniform .... appears to be participation in improper political activity under the terms of the Hatch Act."

McLay also clashed with the city's police union during his time in Pittsburgh. Some believe it was because he came in as a reformer, dedicated to improving police-community relations. But at times he outraged officers with some of his comments.

After two years, the rank-and-file had enough. The Fraternal Order of Police gave McLay a vote of "no confidence."

He resigned just a few months later.

While his career in Pittsburgh certainly ended with controversy, that's also how his career began decades earlier when he admitted to cheating on his recruit exam while trying to join the police department in Madison, Wisconsin.

Internal records shoe he admitted to giving and receiving answers.

It's worth noting that, in our state, police recruits caught cheating are dismissed from the academy. But in 1985 in Wisconsin, McClay got away with just a written reprimand.

Outspoken community members in Seattle will be hesitant to accept any outsider as the next police chief, given the anger over the advisory panel not including interim Police Chief Carmen Best on the list of finalists.

But for McLay specifically, it could be a double whammy. Because officers may also be wary of him, given his previous conflicts with the union in Pittsburgh.

That begs the question: Why would Seattle even consider bringing in a controversial new leader as it tries to move forward from years of its own controversy?