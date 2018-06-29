Help ID prolific booze bandit; $50,000 worth taken so far

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

You’re looking at one of the most bold and prolific liquor thieves we’ve ever featured on Washington’s Most Wanted.

King County detectives are hoping you know his name.

He’s going to extreme lengths to lift a bunch of booze from local grocery stores. “We’ve got a guy who’s hitting multiple Safeway and QFC locations for hard alcohol and he really likes Hennessy and he’s not just stealing one bottle. We’re talking about 40 to 60 bottles at a time,” said King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “So, he’s loading up these shopping carts with all this hard alcohol and then he’s actually taking the cart out the back exit and he’s leaving the loading dock and employee exit area. Most of the times that’s what he’s doing, but the other half of the time what he’s doing is he’s coming into these stores, he’s stealing the employee keys that open up the locked cabinets where the alcohol is stored and then he’ll leave and then a couple of days later he’ll return to that store and that’s when he’ll go and steal all this alcohol. Again, we’re talking about $1,000 to $10,000 every single theft and I think we’re up to about $50,000 right now and like I said, we’re not talking about one store. He’s starting on the eastside and he’s going all the way south, so Issaquah, Bellevue, Duvall area, going all the way down into Renton and Kent and other stores, so he doesn’t just stop at one, he’s moving all around. We need to find this guy. We need to arrest him and we need to make him accountable for all the stuff he’s stolen.”

So, he's a Hennessy Cognac guy.

Detectives think he's white, sports his bald head for half the heists and wears a Seahawks hat for the other thefts.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).