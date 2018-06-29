Help ID needle-wielding gas station robber

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

This case shows just how frustrated store clerks are getting with people ripping them off and the danger that can bring after one clerk was stabbed with a needle.

Surveillance video from the Shell gas station on Lake City Way in Seattle shows a clerk trying to stop a woman who police say was stealing some Olde English malt liquor by hiding it in her sweatshirt.

He told officers he recognized her because she had been in earlier with two guys who tried to use somebody else’s credit card.

In the video, you can tell she’s trying to keep her face away from the camera. The clerk was able to pull her back into the store, but then she breaks away and to insult to injury, snatches up a couple of meat sticks. You can’t really see it but during the struggle, but detectives say she took an un-capped needle out of her pocket and stabbed the clerk in the finger. He was bleeding from the hand when officers arrived. “We’re thinking about Hepatitis? Could be any kind of disease that she had? We just don’t know. We hope that it’s going to clear out for him medically, but the fact remains she has a needle and she’s still at large,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives describe the robbery suspect as a black woman in her 30's, wearing a baseball cap, Seahawks sweatshirt, blue shorts and athletic shoes.

If you know her name, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or you can call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).