‘Box Cutter Bandit:’ Help ID bank robber seen terrorizing tellers

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are hoping you can identify this dangerous bank robbery suspect.

Just watch the terror he unleashed on a pair of tellers at the Umpqua Bank on Capitol Hill, on May 26th.

This rage-filled robber is seriously unstable — even claiming to be schizophrenic — possibly true or maybe just to intimidate the victims.

He starts his scary heist by bolting through the front door with a really distinctive stride — like a waddle or gimp — and heads straight for the counter. “In his right hand you see a box cutter. He immediately approaches a teller on duty and he continually threatens to kill them. You can watch the fear in their actions and you’ll see one of the tellers, she’s just holding her hands up like she’s scared to death and they have no ‘Bandit Barriers’ in this bank, so he can get really close, in fact, you watch, he gets within just a couple of inches of her face at one time,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “So, he’s asking for money, they give him the money and he continues to yell at them. This is not a normal bank robbery suspect. Normally, they come in very quiet, they hand a note, or they very discreetly show a weapon. Not this guy. He’s in full-rage. He’s going back-and-forth between the tellers, holding this box knife and obviously they’re scared for their lives.”

Video from an hour earlier shows the robber casing the bank under the guise of being a customer wanting to open an account. He talked to the teller for over 20 minutes before leaving and that's where we get really good looks of him without his hoodie up.

Detectives think this ‘Box Cutter Bandit’ is 35 to 45 years old, 5’11”, 230 to 250 pounds, with a thin mustache and facial hair and wearing glasses.

If you know his name, a full $1,000 cash reward is yours. just submit your information anonymously to crime stoppers through the p3 tips app you can download on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-tips.