Austin Early: Wanted for escape; breaking probation on assault conviction

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest in Spokane is asking for the public’s help to find Austin Early.

He was busted for assaulting a store loss prevention officer who suspected Early was stealing.

Now, he’s breaking probation on the conviction and wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

He’s also been convicted of theft and drugs.

He’s 22 years old, 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.