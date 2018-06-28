Special Olympics to host first health summit to improve care for people with intellectual disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE-- The Special Olympics USA Games will bring the biggest multi-day sporting event in 25 years to our region along with 4,000 athletes, 10,000 family members and 70,000 cheering fans.

It will also bring the organization's first-ever Inclusive Health Summit.

The goal is to improve health care for those with intellectual disabilities. On average, people with intellectual disabilities die 16 years earlier than the general population. Experts say it's because of poor access to health care.

On Saturday, June 30th, more than 400 people from 150 organizations will gather to discuss solutions. Also on Saturday, it's introducing a new website to help people with intellectual disabilities and their families navigate the health care system and get help if needed. Here's a link to that website: inclusivehealthcenter.org

Matt Lorch sat down with the VP of Health Programs at Special Olympics International Darcie Mersereau and Special Olympics athlete and health messenger Parker Thornton to learn more.