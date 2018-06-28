Snapped vessel line kills 1, injures 3 at Port of Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a longshoreman has died and three other people were injured when a vessel line snapped at the Port of Longview in Washington.

The Daily News reports 34-year-old Byron Jacobs of Longview died from blunt force injuries after he was struck by a line that snapped in half as crews were moving a ship from one loading hatch to another.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office says Jacobs died at the scene at 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Port officials say the chief mate on the ship was also struck and is in critical condition at Southwest Washington Medical Center.

Officials also said another longshoreman and security guard sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

The MV ANSAC Splendor remains docked at the port.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Washington State Labor and Industries are investigating.