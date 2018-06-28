Rep. Pramila Jayapal arrested at immigration policy protest in Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. — Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, was arrested along with hundreds of other women during an immigration protest at the nation’s capital.

Jayapal said she was arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill. Jayapal was protesting the “inhumane and cruel” immigration policies of President Donald Trump, she said.

I was just arrested with 500+ women and @WomensMarch to say @RealDonaldTrump’s cruel zero-tolerance policy will not continue. Not in our country. Not in our name.

June 30 we’re putting ourselves in the street again. Join us. https://t.co/DdRHeFtTTr pic.twitter.com/P9uK0Z1Zay — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 28, 2018

The rally was organized by the Women’s March and the Center for Popular Democracy. The women sat in the building in protest of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” policy that maintains a hard line on illegal border crossings.

“I’m proud to have been arrested with them,” Jayapal said.

BREAKING: Capitol Police arrest about 575 people protesting Trump immigration policy at Senate office building. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2018

Jayapal was joined by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Illinois) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) in the protest, The Hill reports. Demonstrators reportedly wore mylar blankets, similar to ones given to children detained at the border.

It’s not yet known if Jayapal will be charged with a crime.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.