Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Auburn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a home early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at U Street Northwest in Auburn. They found a man outside on the lawn who said there was some kind of family disturbance inside the home.

They used a PA system to convince another man inside the house to come out. He eventually did and police went in and found a dead female adult, Auburn police said.

One man was taken into custody. No suspects are outstanding, police said.

The home isn't far from South 316th Street and West Valley Highway South. Evergreen Heights Elementary School is nearby, too.

There was a large police response to the neighborhood early Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.