Model working as radio station 'Rock Girl' sues porn actor Ron Jeremy, claiming sexual assault

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A model is suing porn actor Ron Jeremy, claiming he sexually assaulted her while they were promoting an adult store event in Washington state.

Kristin Brodie filed the lawsuit on Friday in King County Superior Court against the porn actor, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, after Tacoma city and Pierce County prosecutors declined to file criminal changes.

The lawsuit claims that the 22-year-old model was working for Seattle radio station KISW at a Tacoma sex shop promotional event in September 2017 when the 65-year-old Hyatt assaulted her four times.

According to the complaint, Brodie was working as a KISW “Rock Girl” and the event was held at the Castle Megastore, an adult retailer in Tacoma.

The suit alleges Hyatt pulled down Brodie’s shirt without permission, grabbed her buttocks, placed his hand on her genitals and assaulted her in other ways.

Hyatt, a self-proclaimed “groper,” was recently accused by others in media reports of sexual assault.

His lawyer Stuart Goldfarb denied that he touched Brodie’s genitals and suggested that his appearances often include consensual touching.

Attorney Anne Bremner, representing Brodie, told the Seattle P.I. Brodie wanted to be publicly identified.