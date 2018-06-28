King County deputy fired after assault conviction in Detroit

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht on Thursday fired a deputy who was convicted of an assault that happened while he was a Detroit police officer.

Johanknecht fired Deputy Edward Hicks after the undersheriff recommended his termination.

In a letter to Hicks, Johanknecht said, “I find that we are unable to maintain your employment any longer because our policy clearly provides that we cannot employ anyone with a felony criminal conviction”.

Hicks was hired in February 2017.

A Michigan jury on Monday convicted Hicks of aggravated assault and felony misconduct for an Aug. 30, 2016, incident during which he punched a man several times, causing facial injuries.

Hicks also was accused of telling the man to give a false statement about his arrest and injuries.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation into the hiring of Hicks.