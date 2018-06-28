× Investigators looking into cause of Kent fire

KENT — Firefighters are monitoring hot spots at a house fire in Kent that started Thursday morning.

The house is located at the 13300 block of Southeast 263rd Place near Lake Meridian.

The family inside got out safely after hearing a noise and seeing the fire from the window, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

When firefighters arrived they told Q13 News the entire first floor was engulfed in flames.

Investigators are waiting until the fire is completely out before beginning the investigation into a cause.

This house fire happened just a few blocks away from an earlier fire at Lake Meridian Park on Thursday.

No word if the two are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.