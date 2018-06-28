In Lynnwood, volunteers check on the homes of those who are away for extended trips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A group of volunteers are working to prevent property crimes in Lynnwood.

Q13 News tagged along with Jan Dahlgaard and Pamela Eastman, who are Volunteers in Public Safety, or VIPS. They check on homes within Lynnwood city limits while homeowners are away on vacation or extended trips.

Volunteers are trained on how to use a police radio to call officers if they see something suspicious.

“When the volunteers are out doing a perimeter check of somebody’s house, they might notice something that is awry, so they are extra eyes and ears for the police department. They might notice a window that’s broken, a door that’s ajar, a garage door that’s open or a house has been encroached upon,” says Lisa Wellington, with Lynnwood Police.

The service has been around for a few decades now and it’s free for homeowners, who can have peace of mind knowing volunteers are keeping watch, checking in on their homes every single day.

“I just think people need to give back to the community. It makes me feel like I am contributing to other people. I’m helping other people. I hope other people would help me when I need it,” says Jan.