Deputies searching for classic car after Carnation man’s beloved Chevy Nova stolen

SEATTLE -- Kenny Gavigan has made a career out of his passion for cars. He works as a mechanic for the Kirkland Police Department helping those who protect and serve keep their cruisers running.

Now, he needs some help of his own after someone stole his red 1962 Chevy Nova with WA plate 71179CV.

"I left it parked behind my house one night, came back and it was gone the next morning,” said Gavigan, who lives in Carnation.

Gavigan has always loved the Nova. His dad helped him rebuild one to drive when he was in high school. Now, he has kids of his own and loved taking them for a ride in the classic car after putting in the hours to fix it up.

"It takes a lot of time to buy original parts and to go through brake systems and fuel systems to make sure a vehicle isn't going to leave you stranded on the road when you're out driving it,” said Gavigan.

King County sheriff’s detectives say it was taken last Sunday sometime after 3 p.m. in the area of W. Commercial Street and W. Bird Sreet in Carnation. There were no clues at the scene as to how the thief started it and drove it away.

"If you saw even an area where it went and you can call us and let us know, we can get officers out there and investigate and hopefully track down exactly where it went,” said sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Kenny just hopes he gets it back intact.

“You notice it in a parking lot because of that body style car because it doesn't blend in so it should be pretty easy to spot out there,” he said.

If you saw the Nova or you know where deputies can find it, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone.