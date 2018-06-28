× Deputies: 54-year-old man intentionally hit woman with his car

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 54-year-old man is in jail after purposely hitting a woman with his car, sheriff’s deputies said.

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the 6900 block of 135th Street SE with reports of an argument, Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies said. They found a 54-year-old woman being treated on a stretcher with injuries to her legs.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the suspect and the victim were arguing while the man was driving her home. The suspect stopped the car and the victim left the car. The man purposely hit the woman with his car, he allegedly told deputies, injuring the victim’s leg.

Deputies said the man was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.