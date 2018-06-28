× Building fire at Lake Meridian Park set intentionally, authorities say

KENT, Wash. — A building at Lake Meridian Park in Kent was intentionally set on fire early Thursday morning, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

When firefighters arrived around 1 a.m. they found heavy smoke coming from the roof in the only building at the park located on 14800 Southeast 272nd Street.

Investigators said a metal container outside of the building holding life jackets was set on fire, then it spread to the wall and attic of the building.

The building is used for bathrooms and a storage for life guards.

Firefighters are working with the Kent Police Department to see if there is any nearby surveillance footage of possible suspects.

Just hours later another Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a large house fire just a few block away.

No word if the two are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.