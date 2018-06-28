Biden urges Americans to ‘rise up’ as Supreme Court battle nears

Former Vice President Joe Biden is urging Americans to “rise up” to demand President Donald Trump nominate a “consensus candidate” to the Supreme Court.

Biden sided with Democrats who have said the Senate should postpone the confirmation process until after the mid-term elections.

He said, “so many of our fundamental rights, freedoms, and liberties — and the rule of law — are all at risk.”

Biden said, “It’s up to us, America. Speak out. Rise up. Be heard.”

Republicans are pushing forward with a vote this fall despite having blocked then President Barack Obama’s nominee during the 2016 election year. They often pointed to a Biden speech from 1992, when he was a senator calling for the delay of Supreme Court confirmation votes during presidential elections.