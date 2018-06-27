Tacoma police searching for stolen Honda after victim shot during carjacking

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen 1995 two-door Honda Civic Coupe with WA license BJF4455 after a man was shot in the leg during a carjacking Tuesday night.

The victim’s family says the man is in ICU after his leg had to be amputated.

Officers say the victim was sitting in his car at Billy B’s pub at 1213 S. 56th St. about 1:30 a.m. when he was shot and carjacked.

If you spot the Honda or have any other information, call 911 immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous and know who the suspect is, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)