Ant-Man and the Wasp: Tiny heroes, big laughs

Ant-Man and The Wasp is by far the funniest Marvel movie to date, at least if you judge it by the 9-year old giggling next to me throughout the film.

I actually laughed out loud quite a bit too. Paul Rudd, as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, has a smooth comic charm, but those orbiting around him really bring the funny. His trio of cohorts and ex-cons, led by Michael Pena really shine, just like they did in the first film.

In this sequel, Lang, on house arrest after his part in Captain America: Civil war, must avoid the FBI, while helping Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and her dad Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) rescue Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). She has been trapped in the Quantum Realm for decades after a daring rescue that saved thousands of lives.

But the technology that the trio needs is also wanted by black market dealers and a semi-tragic figure nicknamed Ghost, who believes the tech is the only thing that will save her life.

What that all translates to on the big screen is one long cat and mouse chase with heroes who piggyback on ants, and sometimes blow up into three story monsters.

It all works because director Peyton Reed keeps the story chugging along atant-man a brisk pace. The talented cast also makes it all look easy.

A breezy action-comedy is likely welcome relief for Marvel fans still reeling from the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War. This movie appears to take place just prior to the events in that adventure.

But, be warned. There are shocks to be had here as well, among all the laughs.