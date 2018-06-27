× 76-year-old ex-superintendent pleads guilty in child sex case

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A former Kennewick school superintendent has pleaded guilty to arranging to meet with two teen girls at a Richland motel to have sex.

The Tri-City Herald reports 76-year-old Paul Rosier pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted child sex trafficking with a victim younger than 18 as part of a plea agreement.

Rosier was arrested in April 2017. The complaint alleges Rosier exchanged text messages with a 16-year-old girl, who was in reality an undercover detective. Rosier was told the teen had a 13-year-old friend who could meet him in the Tri-Cities. Rosier planned to pay the 13-year-old for sex and the older teen for setting it up.

He is expected to be sentenced in October in U.S. District Court.

Rosier worked as executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators until 2014.