Huge black plume of smoke from Seattle barge fire seen for for miles

Posted 9:10 PM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:42PM, June 26, 2018

SEATTLE -- Seattle firefighters on Tuesday night battled a large fire on a Duwamish River scrap barge that contained crushed cars piled at least three stories high, a spokesman said.

The heavy, black smoke billowing into the air could be seen as far away as Tacoma.

Seattle Fire said the barge was moored in the 600 block of S. Myrtle Street in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Seattle Fire Capt. Shata Stevenson said they got a call about the fire at about 8:15 p.m. and it took them 50 minutes to an hour to get the blaze under control. He said it was going "at a pretty good intensity" when they arrived.

One firefighter received minor injuries, he said. No one else was injured.

The cause of  the fire is under investigation.

 

(Photo: Seattle Fire Dept.)

View of billowing smoke from Sea-Tac International Airport. (Photo courtesy of KJ Cottrell)

 

 