King County sheriff’s deputy recommended for firing after felony conviction in Michigan

SEATTLE — A King County sheriff’s deputy has been recommended for firing after a jury in Michigan convicted the former Detroit police officer of aggravated assault and felony misconduct for an incident while he worked there in 2016, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Wayne County prosecutors in Michigan filed charges against former Detroit police officer Edward Hicks for an Aug. 30, 2016, incident during which he punched an “arrestee” several times causing “significant facial injuries.” He was recently convicted, after becoming a King County sheriff’s deputy.

“This morning, King County UnderSheriff Scott Somers recommended termination of Deputy Hicks’ employment with KCSO, after receiving verification of his conviction from the court,” the sheriff’s office said. “Under long established policies and procedures, Deputy Hicks will be provided an opportunity to submit any mitigating information he chooses to provide before Sheriff Johanknecht makes her final decision.”

Hicks was hired by the King County Sheriff’s Office in February 2017, the sheriff’s office said.

“During an extensive pre-employment background check, which began in late 2016, KCSO requested Hicks’ personnel documents from Detroit PD. In November 2016, The Detroit Police Department provided those records, but did not disclose Hicks was under internal investigation for the assault of the arrestee,” the sheriff’s office said.