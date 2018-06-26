Kent Police say robbery suspect threatened to blow up bank with a bomb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, WASH. -- Kent Police have exhausted all leads and are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect who approached a teller, said he had a bomb and that he was going to kill himself and everyone in the bank if she didn't give him all the money she had.

He told the teller to give him nothing but 100-dollar bills.

"Whether he had a bomb or not, we don't know. He didn't have anything in his hand other than his cellphone. However, we take the threat seriously and the teller responded appropriately," said Detective Melanie Robinson.

The robbery occurred on May 7 at 12:46 pm at the Wells Fargo located at 204 W, Meeker St. in Kent. Detectives describe the suspect as a black male, 5’8-5’10 tall, little to no facial hair, wearing a long sleeve white tee shirt and wearing black pants. He walked northeast when he left the bank.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect.

If you know his name or have any information to help Kent Police locate him, you can remain completely anonymous. Submit the information at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).