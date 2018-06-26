× Judge: Officer perjury allegations in Charleena Lyles police-shooting lawsuit ‘baseless’

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge has found no merit to allegations that a Seattle police officer perjured himself in testimony about last year’s shooting of Charleena Lyles.

The Seattle Times reports Superior Court Judge Julie Spector found on Tuesday that Seattle attorneys Karen Koehler and Edward Moore violated professional-conduct rules and ordered them to pay the city of Seattle to-be-determined reasonable fees and costs.

The lawyers made the allegations as part of a pending lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting.

Koehler and Moore claimed that Jason Anderson perjured himself when he testified that the door to her apartment was closed when the confrontation occurred.

Lyles was shot by Anderson and Officer Steven McNew after she reported a burglary and allegedly attacked them with one or two knives inside her apartment.

Koehler said they disagree with the ruling and will request reconsideration.