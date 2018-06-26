In shocker, longtime Congressman Joseph Crowley loses Democratic primary in New York

Posted 7:14 PM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05PM, June 26, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority in November.

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office but who was a former aide to the late Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy.

It was the first defeat of the primary season for a Democratic incumbent.

TORNILLO, TX – JUNE 24: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands at the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry gate on June 24, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas. She is part of a group protesting the separation of children from their parents after they were caught entering the U.S. under the administration’s zero tolerance policy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Crowley is the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House and had been considered a possible candidate to replace Nancy Pelosi as the party’s leader in the chamber if the Democrats should win control in November and Pelosi should step aside.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders’ presidential campaign.

 