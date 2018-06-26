In shocker, longtime Congressman Joseph Crowley loses Democratic primary in New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority in November.

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office but who was a former aide to the late Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy.

It was the first defeat of the primary season for a Democratic incumbent.

Crowley is the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House and had been considered a possible candidate to replace Nancy Pelosi as the party’s leader in the chamber if the Democrats should win control in November and Pelosi should step aside.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders’ presidential campaign.