Immigrant, civil rights leaders protest Trump’s travel ban

SEATTLE -- Local reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s travel ban was swift.

Civil rights organizations and protesters gathered at the U.S Federal Courthouse on Fifth Avenue to denounce the decision.

“This morning when I heard about this, I was heartbroken for my country,” said Aneelah Afzali.

Activists from several local organizations banded together at a Seattle courthouse named after a man born to Japanese immigrants who were interned during WWII. Activists chose the location to say Tuesday’s supreme court decision was also a mistake.

“The American government has not learned from the lesson of my grandmother, from the lesson of my grandfather, they have not learned,” said protester Tessa Watanabe.

“America is not perfect we understand that we don’t pretend otherwise but this is a step backwards,” said Moh Kilani.

Tuesday morning the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the third version of President Trump’s travel ban and rejected claims the ban comes from anti-Muslim bias.

The travel ban applies to travelers from five countries whose populations are largely Muslim.

Two more countries on trump’s list also block travelers from North Korea and Venezuela.

Even though the ruling leaves a deep pain for most immigration activists, many at the demonstration vowed to continue their fight for equality and justice for those seeking asylum and refuge in America.

“You cannot have faith until you love one another,” said Afzali. “We are here to say we love one another.”