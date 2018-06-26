× Autopsy reveals Tyler Hilinski had CTE, family says

PULLMAN, Wash. — The family of the Washington State University football player who died of suicide in January said the 21-year-old quarterback had extensive brain damage that’s been linked to concussions from playing the sport.

Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound to the head and a suicide note on Jan. 16.

On Tuesday, Mark and Kym Hilinski told NBC’s “Today” show that the Mayo Clinic did an autopsy of their son’s brain.

The results indicated that he had the brain of a 65-year-old, with signs of extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which has been found in hundreds of former NFL players.

Tyler’s mother Kym said she doesn’t think football killed her son but that she believes he probably got CTE from the sport.

“Did football kill Tyler?’ I don’t think so. Did he get CTE from football? Probably. Was that the only thing that attributed to his death? I don’t know,” Kym said in a Sports Illustrated documentary.