Truck spills more than 5,000 chickens in accident in Southwest Washington

A semi attempting to make a U-turn on state Route 502 west of Battle Ground Monday tipped over and spilled more than 5,000 chickens across the road.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the semi was on its side with “chickens scattered all over the place”, Washington State Patrol said.

Trooper Will Finn with WSP said the driver, who was new to the route and headed to a nearby Foster Farms slaughter plant, was not hurt.

An animal rights activist was allegedly arrested at the scene for trying to save a chicken, according to the group Direct Action Everywhere, which posted a Facebook Livestream of the incident — (arrest at 4:00).

The crash occurred at the intersection of westbound SR 502 at 29th Avenue north of Clark County.

Many of the chickens were dead, but some were still alive, Finn said.

Foster Farm workers were on scene Monday afternoon to collect the chickens.

The semi driver was cited for attempting an improper U-turn at the intersection, WSP said.