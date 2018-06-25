× Starting this week, Prime members will get discounts at all Whole Foods stores

SEATTLE (BUSINESS WIRE) — Amazon Prime member savings will be available in all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide beginning Wednesday, June 27, providing even more opportunities for Prime members to save at the nation’s leading natural and organic grocer.

Starting Wednesday, Prime members can enjoy exclusive savings on select popular products, including:

Baby back pork ribs, animal welfare rated and no antibiotics, $4.99/lb., save $5/lb.

Sockeye salmon, wild caught Marine Stewardship Council-certified, $13.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Organic red cherries, $3.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Organic yellow peaches, $1.99/lb., save $2/lb.

Mochi ice cream, including flavors like chocolate, salted caramel, and green tea, self-serve, 5/$5

All bulk items, including favorites like nuts, granola, dried fruit, and hundreds more, 25 percent off

Organic Honest Lemonade, 32 oz., 2/$3

Plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

Customers also receive these exclusive Prime member savings when they have their groceries delivered from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now. Prime Now grocery delivery, together with the special savings for Prime members, are available in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Richmond, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Virginia Beach. Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery on orders over $35. Delivery from Whole Foods Market will continue expanding throughout 2018.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” said A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”

To start saving, customers can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their mobile phone number to save at checkout.

Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.