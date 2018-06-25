What should you expect when the Special Olympics USA Games come to Seattle in July?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Special Olympics USA Games are a big deal for Western Washington - and they'll be here beofre you know it.

Q13 News' Matt Lorch sat down with the Games' President and CEO, Beth Knox, to discuss the excitement and lasting impact the event is expected to bring.

Four-thousand athletes and coaches from across the country will be in town from July 1-6 to compete in 14 sports. About 10,000 volunteers will also participate.

The Games will take place at the University of Washington, King County Aquatic Center, Seattle University and Celebration Park.