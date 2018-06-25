× Meet Roxy! #WhyNotMePets

Roxy, the German Shepherd, came all the way from Arizona hoping to find a forever home in Washington State.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Roxy get adopted.

You can meet her at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. She’s been at the shelter since March.

Roxy is not a kennel type dog. She would love to be with someone who will bond with her.

“She’s old school,” said Janine Ceja, the Executive Director at the shelter. “She’s not into this social media. She could care less a hoot and a holler if she’s going to go to the dog park. Don’t take her to the dog park. Have fun with her. Enjoy her for what she is.”

Roxy is between one and a half and 2-years-old.

When she got to the shelter from Arizona, she was very afraid and thin. Ceja said she's doing a lot better now.

Roxy would do best in a young adult or adult only home and she has really good manners around people and kids.

She doesn't really play with toys, but Roxy loves hide and seek. She likes cats, but Ceja said her German Shepherd instinct could take over and scare the cat.

"In her case, she's kind of almost true to that and so she's going to protect you even if the cat wants to love on you," said Ceja. "She's going to think the cat is going to hurt you so she's going to want to intervene."

Roxy is like a sponge when it comes learning new things. She'll even help you with some house work and pick up everything off the floor for you.

If you're interested in adopting Roxy, you can call the Humane Society of Skagit Valley at (360) 757-0445 or visit during adoption hours.