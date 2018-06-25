Man fatally stabbed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Yesler Way at 4:12 am Monday for a report of a stabbing. Officers found and immediately began CPR on the 47-year-old victim.

Seattle Fire Department Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers spoke with people in the area and determined the incident began as a disturbance between two parties. Officers are working with possible witnesses to develop a suspect description.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call the Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.