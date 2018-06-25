Man accused of trying to kidnap boy from grounds of Seattle apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE --Seattle police arrested a 21-year-old man for attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to snatch a an 8-year-old boy from the grounds of an apartment building Saturday night in the First Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said Monday.

A man called 911 just before 10 p.m. Saturday to report a man had just attempted to kidnap his 8-year-old son, police said in probable cause documents. The father told officers that he was inside their apartment at 120 Boren Avenue and the boy was playing in the breezeway of their apartment building when one of his other sons screamed that a man was trying to take the 8-year-old.

The father said he ran outside and saw the suspect holding his son. At that point, the suspect dropped the boy and started to run south on Boren Avenue. The father gave chase but lost him. He then returned to the apartment and called police.

The 8-year-old boy told police he was playing in the breezeway when the man walked up to him and said, "I'm going to kidnap you." He said the man picked him up and tried the leave the apartment complex.

Police said the father provided officers with a description of the man and officers were able to find the suspect within three minutes, according to the police department.

He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of kidnapping.

No other details were provided.