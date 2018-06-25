Last section of Space Needle’s elevated remodeling work platform removed

SEATTLE — Dangling 500 feet above the ground, construction crews removed the last section of the Space Needle’s elevated work platform over the weekend, Space Needle Corp. said Monday.

“The platform was needed to install the world’s first and only rotating glass floor, a key feature of the Seattle icon’s $100 million renovation,” the company said in a news release.

“The Space Needle has remained open during construction and the public will get the opportunity to walk on the rotating glass floor in mid-July.”

The video credit: Chad Copeland